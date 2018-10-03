The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold a public hearing between India and Pakistan in Kulbhushan Jadhav case from February 18 to February 21, 2019.

India and Pakistan will once again get embroiled in the long-standing case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, Indian Navy officer held by Pakistan on charges of espionage, at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague. The public hearing will commence from February 18 to February 21, 2019. As per reports, India will participate in the first round of the argument on February 18 while Pakistan will get their turn on February 19. The timings of the hearing on both the days will be 10 AM to 1 PM.

India will make its oral arguments of the second round on February 20 and Pakistan will give its on the subsequent day. India has been given a 90-minute window at the ICJ, which is the principal judicial branch of the United Nations, to make its case on Kulbhushan Jadhav issue from 3 PM to 4:30 PM while Pakistan will commence from 4:30 PM and wrap up their argument by 6:00 PM.

Earlier in April 2017, Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is a retired Indian naval officer, was handed a death sentence by a Pakistan military court. India immediately moved the ICJ in May citing that Pakistan has violated the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963. The ICJ carried out an order obligating Pakistan from giving the death sentence to Jadhav.

After the ICJ’s order, India filed written pleadings in Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case in September 2017 while Pakistan filed its counter-memorial in December.

In March 2016, Pakistan government claimed that they have arrested Indian national Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav from Balochistan on charges of terrorism and spying for India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). While India argued that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran after he took premature retirement from the navy.

