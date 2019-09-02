Kulbhushan Jadhav: Indian officials will be meeting jailed Kulbhushan Jadhav today after Pakistan provided him consular access, following the Internationa Court of Justice's verdict. India had earlier rejected Pakistan's conditional consular access offer. Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran in March 2016. However, Pakistan said that the 49-year-old naval officer was arrested from Balochistan.

Kulbhushan Jadhav: Pakistan would provide consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav today after around one and a half month of International Court of Justice’s verdict. He has been languishing in jail over espionage and terrorism charges. Pakistan’s foreign affairs ministry on Sunday said that consular access for Jadhav would be provided on Monday in line with Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, the ICJ ruling and the laws of Pakistan.

In a tweet, the ministry remained glued to the stand Pakistan has taken on Jadhav. It called former naval officer, who was kidnapped from Iran, a spy, a serving Indian naval officer, and a RAW operative. After Jadhav’s arrest in March 2016, India had demanded consular access under the same Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963. The international treaty defines the consular relations between independent countries.

Who is a consul?

A consul is a foreign representative who works in a host country for the interests of his country’s nationals. According to Article 36 of the Vienna Convention, the detained foreign nationals should be given notice without delay of their right to notify their country. If he agrees, the police is supposed to fax the notice to the embassy. It should include the name of the detained, arrest place and if possible, the reason behind the arrest.

Can India save Jadhav’s life?

In the case of former Indian naval officer, Pakistan violated the Vienna Convention by not notifying the Indian embassy or consulate in Islamabad. The country also did not inform Jadhav of his rights under the international treaty. Pakistan had been denying India’s repeated requests of granting consular access. Now, Pakistan is ready to follow the treaty of which it is a signatory. It is likely that Jadhav would get some relief after Indian officials meet him. They would frame a strategy for his release and advise him.

According to media reports, the 49-year-old Indian has been tried by Field General Court Martial under section 59 of the Pakistan Army Act 1952 and Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act of 1923. He was sentenced to death by the closed-court in 2017. Though the ICJ ordered Pakistan to review the death sentence in its July 17 judgment. But the world court rejected India’s requests, seeking annulment of military court’s decision, his release and return to India. Both the neighboring countries claimed victories after the verdict.

After Jadhav’s alleged confession video was made public, India strongly rebuffed Pakistan, saying the coerced statements by Jadhav have no credibility. It called the video propagandistic exercises. India’s ministry of external affairs had stated that the country was not surprised as Pakistan continued its practice of putting out forced statements on video.

