Veteran journalist Kuldeep Nayyar passed away on Wednesday night in a Delhi hospital. He was 95 years old. Nayyar's last rites will be performed at held at Lodhi Ghat at 1:00 pm on Thursday.

.Veteran journalist Kuldeep Nayyar passed away on Wednesday night in a Delhi hospital. He was 95 years old. Nayyar’s last rites will be performed at held at Lodhi Ghat at 1:00 pm on Thursday, according to initial reports. Nayyar, a former editor of The Indian Express, Kuldeep Nayyar was among the journalists who had staunchly opposed the Emergency and was jailed during that period. Nayyar was also nominated as a Member of the Rajya Sabha in 1997. During his long career as a journalist, he had worked with various media organisations like Deccan Herald, The Daily Star, The Sunday Guardian, The News, The Statesman, The Express Tribune Pakistan, Dawn Pakistan, Prabha Sakshi and many more.

On the demise of Kuldeep Nayyar, Ramachandra Guha tweeted, “Sorry to hear of Kuldip Nayar’s passing. As I wrote here, he was a journalist who followed the dictates of his conscience rather than the lure of money or fame.”

Kuldip Nayar was an intellectual giant of our times. Frank and fearless in his views, his work spanned across many decades. His strong stand against the Emergency, public service and commitment to a better India will always be remembered. Saddened by his demise. My condolences. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2018

Opposition leader Sharad Yadav said, “I lost a very good & close friend. He was a patriotic, straight forward and great human being. A veteran journalist champion on secularism who used to write without any fear. I am deeply saddened and in his death, we have lost not only a great writer but a true guide.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed their grief on the death of Kuldeep Nayaar.

Born in Sialkot of Pakistan, before independent India in 1923, Nayyar completed his B.A from Forman Christian College, Lahore and LL.B. from the Law College, Lahore. In 2003, he was conferred Astor Award for Press Freedom. Nayyar had also served as Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. He had 15 books, including Beyond the Lines, Distant Neighbours: A Tale of the Subcontinent, India after Nehru, during his life time.

