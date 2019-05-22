Kulgam encounter: The encounter started after a cordon-and-search operation was launched by a joint team of Army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles and SOG in Gopalpora village.

Kulgam encounter: At least two terrorists were killed after a gunbattle broke out between security forces and the anti-nationals in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam in Gopalpora area of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Wednesday. Reports said the encounter started after a cordon-and-search operation was launched by a joint team of Army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles and SOG in Gopalpora village.

Reports said the slain terrorists belong to the banned Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit but their identity has not been officially ascertained yet. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a probe into the incident. As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Kulgam district.

The security forces launched the cordon-and-search operation in Gopalpora after they received specific inputs that some terrorists were hiding in the area. The encounter started after the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on the joint team of security forces. The forces retaliated an in the exchange of fire, which continued for hours, the two terrorists were killed.

On Thursday, an Army jawan and three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Pulwama’s Dalipora area.

