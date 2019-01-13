Kulgam encounter: Two terrorists were killed on Saturday evening in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, which is around 70 km from capital Srinagar. A cordon and search operation in Kulgam's Katpora area was launched by security forces after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

Kulgam encounter: Two terrorists were killed on Saturday evening in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, which is around 70 km from capital Srinagar. A cordon and search operation in Kulgam’s Katpora area was launched by security forces after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area. The joint operation was conducted by the Army, police and CRPF. The slain terrorists have been identified as Zeenat-ul-Islam and Shakeel Ahmed Dar. It is a big win for security forces in the Valley as Zeenat was a key recruiter for terrorist organisation Al-Badr and was an IED expert.

He had switched over to the Al-Badr from the Hizbul Mujahideen in November last year. He was an A+++ category militant. Both militants were involved in several terror crimes, a police official said. Army spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said weapon and other warlike stores have also been recovered from the encounter spot. Bodies of both terrorists have been handed over to their families after conducting all medico-legal formalities, an official said.

Clashes have erupted in Kulgam where two militants were killed by security forces. Can only hope it doesnt set off a cycle of protests followed by civilian killings. Precisely why I was adamant on extension of the ceasefire initiative by GoI. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 12, 2019

Meanwhile, at least 4 people were injured in clashes that were erupted where the two militants were killed by security forces in Kulgam. Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also tweeted about the operation. On January 3, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral’s Gulshanpora area. As many as 257 terrorists were killed across Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, according to Jammu and Kashmir.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More