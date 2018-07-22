A recent video of Jammu and Kashmir police constable Mohammad Salim Khan — who was abducted and killed by terrorists in Kulgam — being tortured by the terrorists has surfaced online. In the last minute video, Salim was seen being asked about his recent operations and the encounter of Adil Pathan.

Salim was also heard saying that he had an integral role to play in the killing of Pathan

The terrorist were also heard asking the police constable if he was involved in the killing of their associate Adil Patha. A bullet-ridden body of Salim was recovered by the forces on Saturday from Redwani Payeen village. The medical reports suggested that he was brutally assaulted by the terrorists before they shot him dead.

Reports suggest that his abduction took place while he was on a leave. He had joined the force in 2016 and was posted to DPL Pulwama.

Taking cognizance of the killing of a police constable, security forces in the area launched a search operation to nab the three terrorists accused to killing the police constable.

Acting on a tip-off, the forces blocked the exits. Tightening the noose around terrorists, the security forces killed all three terrorists and recovered heavy ammunition from them. The reports were later confirmed by J&K DGP SP Vaid.

The following reports surface just a few weeks after Rising Kashmir journalist, Shujaat Bukhari, was killed by three unidentified bike-borne terrorists right outside his office while he was on his way to an iftaar.

