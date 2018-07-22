The security forces on Sunday morning killed three terrorists in the operation that was launched just a day after the police constable was kidnapped and killed. As per reports, one of the three killed terrorists is suspected to be from Pakistan.

Avenging the death of a Jammu and Kashmir police constable in Kulgam district, the security forces on Sunday morning killed three terrorists in the operation that was launched just a day after the police constable was kidnapped and killed. As per reports, one of the three killed terrorists is suspected to be from Pakistan. Later, the report of three terrorists being gunned down was confirmed by DGP of J&K, SP Vaid. The operations were jointly carried out by police, CRPF and Indian Army. The operation was launched after the police received a tip-off claiming that the three terrorists who had tortured constable Mohd Saleem Ahmed Shah were trapped in Khudwani area.

Reports suggest that the encounter broke out some two kilometers from the spot where the constable was abducted by the terrorists. Shah was reportedly undergoing police training in Kathua. He was at his home in Kulgam when the incident took place.

Terrorists group that tortured our colleague CT Mohd Saleem of Kulgam & killed him brutally are all trapped in an encounter with J&K Police/Army/CRPF in Khudwani Kulgam. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) July 22, 2018

As per current reports, one jawan has also sustained injuries during the encounter. The incident took place some 70 km from Srinagar.

The operation was launched on the inputs given by the intelligence agencies. Acting on the information the forces had first launched the search operation but after facing retaliation from the terrorists, the search operation turned into an encounter.

While the operation was underway, internet services were suspended in Kulgam and Anantnag. The reports of a police constable being killed surface a few weeks after an army jawan Aurangzeb was kidnapped and killed.

Later, an unrest was seen in the Valley after three unidentified terrorists opened fire on Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari outside his while he was on his was to an iftaar.

