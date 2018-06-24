At least two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam's Chadder area of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. According to initial reports, the encounter erupted after terrorists attacked an Army patrol party and the encounter is still underway.

At least two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam’s Chadder area of Jammu and Kashmir while 1 surrendered befire the police on Sunday. According to initial reports, the encounter erupted after terrorists attacked an Army patrol party. To maintain the law and order situation in the area, the authorities have suspended the internet services in the district. Speaking on the matter, DGP Jammu and Kashmir, SP Vaid confirmed that two terrorists have been killed so far in an encounter with security forces.

On June 22, Friday, 4 terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. State police chief revealed that those terrorists were associated with International terror outfit ISIS.

Security forces have intensified their anti-militancy operations in the Valley, days after the Central government decided to not extend the ceasefire violations in the state, which was recently confirmed by the state police chief SP Vaid. Recently, NGG commandos reach the state capital Srinagar to take part in anti-militancy operations in the Valley.

Reports suggest that NSG commandos will be deployed in the Valley to bring down the casualties among security personnel, a major setback in anti-militancy operations.

At present, Governor NN Vohra is looking after state affairs. Days ago, President Ram Nath Kovind approved the imposition of Governor’s rule in the state after Mehbooba Mufti submitted her resignation to the NN Vohra.

The BJP pulled out its alliance with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, citing national interest. BJP president Amit Shah while addressing a rally in Jammu said that PDP was partial towards the interests of Jammu and Ladakh regions.

Security forces have also released a hit-list of 21 terrorists, reportedly belonging to different terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM), present in the Jammu and Kashmir.

