Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday, October 23, said that there has been a major shift in the security situation in the Indian-administred Kashmir in the last 4 months and there has been a decline in stone-pelting incidents. His statement came a day after the Valley witnessed a bloodbath after Kulgam encounter, killing at least 7 civilians, 3 militants and left many injured, including 2 soldiers.

While Kashmir was on edge on Monday a day after 6 civilians were killed and many injured in an explosion after the security forces gunned down 3 militants in an encounter in Laroo area of Kulgam district, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that there has been a major shift in the security situation in the Valley in the last 4 months. Singh, who is on a two-day tour, while addressing a presser, also claimed that there has been a decline in stone-pelting incidents.

His statement came after attending a review meeting on the security situation in Indian-administrated Kashmir and meeting newly appointed Governor Satyapal Malik. He further pointed out that there has also been a fall in the number of militant recruitment in the insurgency-hit state. Meanwhile, a complete shutdown was observed in the Valley on Monday following the Kulgam tragedy. A report by The Hindu said youth hurled stones at the security forces in many parts of the state and many civil society groups held demonstrations.

The incident came just after the BJP garnered victory in urban local bodies polls in Kashmir by winning 100 wards in the Valley and 212 in Jammu, while other regional parties-National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) boycotted the polls due to Centre’s ambiguity over Article 35A, which grants special rights to permanent residents of the state.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Governor Satya Pal said that there is a huge improvement in the Valley and there was a positive sign as many people came out in large numbers to participate in recent civic polls.

Local urban bodies polls were held in Kashmir after a long-standing gap of 13 years, while turnout was the highest in Jammu, which is a Hindu belt, lowest turnout was witnessed in many parts of the Valley. Many candidates won uncontested in several wards as there were no competitors.

