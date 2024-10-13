‘Kulhad Pizza’ Couple Appeals To Akal Takht Sahib Over Turban Controversy

The Kulhad Pizza couple, Sehaj Arora and Gurmeet Kaur, who rose to fame on social media, find themselves embroiled in a significant controversy following a leaked intimate video that surfaced in September of last year. The couple is now seeking the intervention of the Jathedar (religious head) of the Akal Takht Sahib regarding the issue of Sehaj Arora’s right to wear a turban a critical symbol of identity and respect within Sikh culture.

The issue arose when a faction of Nihang Sikhs, a traditional warrior community within Sikhism, publicly expressed their discontent with the couple’s online presence. They urged Arora to either cease making videos or to remove his turban, which they view as a sign of disrespect given the couple’s recent actions. This prompted widespread discussion within the Sikh community, as many questioned the appropriateness of the couple’s return to social media following the scandal.

After facing backlash and enduring the fallout from the leaked video, which they assert was morphed and misrepresented, Arora and Kaur had taken a step back from their online activities. Recently, however, they resumed posting, sharing quirky food recipes from their restaurant, Kulhad Pizza. This decision has not been well-received by all, with many in the community voicing their disapproval.

In a heartfelt self-released video, the couple expressed their concerns for their safety and the well-being of their family. They formally requested the Jathedar Sahib to make a determination regarding Arora’s right to wear a turban, highlighting the significant emotional and cultural implications of this decision.

During a recent podcast appearance on “Talks with Namit,” the couple shared the struggles they have faced in the wake of the controversy. They addressed the misconceptions surrounding their situation, including claims that they had leaked the video themselves to gain notoriety. “We started with a cart and built a restaurant with so much hard work. Today, sales at our restaurant have dropped to 10% of what we used to get earlier,” Kaur lamented. “Only 10%. Which person will do this to themselves?”

The couple’s return to social media and their culinary endeavors is a bid to reclaim their narrative and rebuild their business. However, the ongoing backlash suggests that they may face a long and challenging road ahead in reconciling their personal lives with the expectations of their community.

As they await a response from the Akal Takht Sahib, the situation highlights the complex interplay between personal expression, cultural identity, and community expectations in contemporary Sikh society. The outcome of this appeal could have lasting implications not only for the couple but also for discussions surrounding respect and representation within their community.

