Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Kumar Vishwas refused to apologise to Union Minister Aun Jaitley in DDCA defamation case. Vishwas said apologies by Kejriwal have damaged its credibility. Earlier today, Arvind Kejriwal proposed an apology to Arun Jaitley for allegations in the defamation case. In 2015, Jaitley had filed a defamation case against Kejriwal and other leaders of AAP. Jaitley had also filed a defamation in Delhi High Court in relation to the same case seeking Rs 10 crore in damages.

Taking a different stand from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, rebel leader Kumar Vishwas on Monday said that he will not express regret over comments made against Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Attacking Kejriwal, Vishwas said apologies by AAP chief have damaged its credibility. In 2015, Jaitley had filed a defamation case against Kejriwal and various leaders of Delhi’s ruling party included poet Vishwas. Jaitley had also filed a defamation suit in Delhi High Court in relation to the same case seeking Rs 10 crore in damages. AAP leaders Raghav Chadha, Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh and Deepak Bajpai made remarks against Jaitley in District Cricket Association (DDCA) controversy, seeking their prosecution for offences that entail the punishment of up to 2 years in jail.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday proposed an apology to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley apparently for his allegations in the defamation case. In a joint letter, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh, have apologised Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the defamation case he had filed against them. Kejriwal through his apology letter has sought the closure of defamation suit filed by Jaitley. As per reported by a leading news agency, the defamation suit has not been withdrawn by Jaitley, but a joint application has been filed for decree based on the apology by Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leaders Sanjay Singh,Ashutosh and Raghav Chadha apologize to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the defamation case he had filed against them pic.twitter.com/CJFqxVD738 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018

ALSO READ: Bharat Bandh: 8-9 dead in several incidents amid protests over SC/ST Act; more than 200 detained

Before issuing an apology to the Union Minister Arun Jaitley, AAP convenor had apologised to Bikram Majithia, BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Congress leader Kapil Sibal and his son Amit Sibal. Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for tendering an apology to Bikram Singh Majithia, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had earlier said, “It is a let down to the people of Punjab. I feel Kejriwal has murdered AAP in Punjab.”

ALSO READ: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wants GST council to include petroleum products under its framework

ALSO READ: Former BSP MLA main conspirator of Bharat Bandh: SSP Meerut

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App