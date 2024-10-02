Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Kumaraswamy Accuses Karnataka Govt Of Misusing Officials

Union Minister and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday accused the state government of protecting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by misusing officers in the MUDA scam case.

Kumaraswamy Accuses Karnataka Govt Of Misusing Officials

Union Minister and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday accused the state government of protecting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by misusing officers in the MUDA scam case. He also described the surrender of 14 sites by Siddaramaiah’s wife as a tactic to divert attention.

“The surrender of 14 sites by the family of Siddaramaiah is just a tactic. The officers’ involvement in saving the family of Siddaramaiah is very clear. The way the government is acting in the MUDA case proves that they are trying to safeguard Siddaramaiah through the misuse of officers,” he stated.

In response to Siddaramaiah’s comment suggesting that Kumaraswamy should resign since he is out on bail, Kumaraswamy clarified that he has only taken bail and is not interfering in the investigation process. “I have taken bail as per the advice of my advocates. The difference between me and Siddaramaiah is that I have taken only bail and am not interfering in the investigation process. That’s the difference between me and him,” he said.

MUST READ: Rahul Gandhi Comments On Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention, Says, ‘Your Arrogance Will Be Broken’

Reportedly, Kumaraswamy has been accused of alleged criminal conspiracy and cheating in the Sri Sai Venkateshwara Minerals (SSVM) case. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in an alleged money laundering case against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, linked to the MUDA.

After the ED booked the Karnataka CM for money laundering in a case tied to the alleged MUDA land allotment scam, his wife wrote to the MUDA Commissioner, offering to surrender the 14 plots that were allotted to her by the authority.

The Mysuru Lokayukta officially initiated an inquiry and investigation into the case following a September 27 court order to file an FIR. The Lokayukta was directed to investigate allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites worth Rs 56 crore to Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, by MUDA. It is alleged that MUDA illegally allotted these 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife in a prime location in Mysuru city.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: NGT Calls For Accountability In Southern Ridge Encroachment Case

Filed under

Corruption allegations HD Kumaraswamy karnataka government Muda Scam Siddaramaiah

Also Read

K’nataka CM Siddaramaiah Makes A Party Worker Holding India Flag To Remove His Shoe | WATCH

K’nataka CM Siddaramaiah Makes A Party Worker Holding India Flag To Remove His Shoe |...

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

MEA Reacts To Iran-Israel Conflict, Says ‘Deeply concerned’

MEA Reacts To Iran-Israel Conflict, Says ‘Deeply concerned’

Chennai Air Show 2024:Timing And Key Attractions

Chennai Air Show 2024:Timing And Key Attractions

Israel Likely To Attack Iran’s Oil Network After Tehran’s Missile Attack

Israel Likely To Attack Iran’s Oil Network After Tehran’s Missile Attack

Entertainment

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling Days Of Career

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox