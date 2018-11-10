Kumaraswamy decides to skip Tipu Jayanti celebrations: According to reports, senior Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka G Parameshwara will inaugurate the Tipu Jayanti in the absence of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. Kumaraswamy is not attending the celebrations due to health reasons. A statement from the Kumaraswamy's team said doctors have adviced him to take rest this weekend and is scheduled to spend time with his family and does not engage in official engagements to avoid stress.

Cocking a snook at the Congress party and Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Opposition BJP on Saturday claimed that JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy decided to skip the Tipu Jayanti celebrations because of the rift within the coalition partners. The Karnataka chief minister had given the permission to conduct such an event only to “appease” former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah. Terming Tipu Sultan a fanatic, the Karnataka BJP questioned the Congress-JD(S) government about the utility of celebrating Tippu when chief minister Kumaraswamy himself goes into hiding. The BJP alleged that the Congress id glorifying “mass murderer” just for vote bank and it clearly shows the mindset of this government.

According to reports, senior Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka G Parameshwara will inaugurate the Tipu Jayanti in the absence of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. Kumaraswamy is not attending the celebrations due to health reasons. A statement from the Kumaraswamy’s team said doctors have adviced him to take rest this weekend and is scheduled to spend time with his family and does not engage in official engagements to avoid stress. BJP district secretary Sajjal Krishnan said the Karnataka government is wasting public money in the name of Tipu Jayanti. Everyone in Kodagu is opposing the celebrations because Tipu wasn’t a warrior and he killed so many Hindus and attacked temples, but the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka is glorifying a man like him only for vote bank politics, he said.

Their is lot of similarities between Congress & Tippu Both were anti Hindu Both believed in suppressing Hindus Both were responsible for Killing of Hindus Both believed in minority appeasement Both wanted to divide Hindus No wonder Congress is worshipping tyrant Tippu. — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) November 10, 2018

CM @hd_kumaraswamy Missing! While Cong-JDS govt is celebrating a tyrant Tippu, the CM himself goes into hiding, what is the point of celebrating a fanatic when CM himself abandons a govt function. Glorifying a mass murderer just for vote bank clearly shows mindset of this govt. — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) November 10, 2018

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Police have detained various groups protesting against Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Madikeri town. The protestors carried out a procession against the celebrations after offering prayers at Sri Omkareshwara Temple in Madikeri. The police have taken all precautionary measures and decided to take strict action against the violators, Kodagu district Deputy Commissioner of Police PI Srividya said. Security has been tightened in Madikeri in the light of a shutdown called in the town against Tipu Jayanti celebrations being observed today. The shutdown has been called by various organisations, including BJP and Codava National Council.

On November 6, Congress president Rahul Gandhi congratulated all the workers and leaders of the Congress party in Karnataka on the decisive victory of the Congress-JD(S) alliance in the bypolls in the state. In a setback to BJP just before the upcoming elections in five states, the Congress-JD(S) coalition scored 4-1 victory in Karnataka bypolls. Candidates from the alliance won 2 Lok Sabha seats — Ballari and Mandya — and 2 Assembly seats — Jamkhandi and Ramanagaram while BJP took the Shivamogga parliamentary seat.

Bengaluru: Karnakata Minister DK Shivakumar arrives for #TipuJayanti celebrations at Vidhana Soudha pic.twitter.com/rFGjWtCtKH — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2018

