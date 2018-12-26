Kumaraswamy in shoot order row: Defiant Karnataka CM refuses to apologise, says its human tendency: Kumaraswamy's reaction came hours after human rights activists filed a case against him over the controversial shootout order and several BJP leaders demanded his apology. Kumaraswamy was caught on camera on December 24 telling someone on the phone that the killers of a Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leader should be shown no mercy and killed.

Kumaraswamy in shoot order row: Defiant Karnataka CM refuses to apologise, says its human tendency: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday refused to apologise over his ‘kill mercilessly’ comment in the shootout order video. A defiant Kumaraswamy termed his statement in the video as a human tendency and said it’s not a big issue. He also said in that kind of situation, any human being will react like that and he has already clarified over his earlier statement.

Kumaraswamy’s reaction came hours after human rights activist filed a case against him over the controversial shootout order and several BJP leaders demanded his apology.

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy: That isn't a big issue,that's human tendency, in that kind of situation, any human being will react like that, I have clarified it already, that’s why I changed the word also, I’m an emotional person. pic.twitter.com/Qflm7sjCt9 — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2018

The Karnataka chief minister was caught on camera on December 24 telling someone on the phone that the killers of a Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leader should be shown no mercy and killed. The video went viral with widespread sharing on social media platforms. On being questioned, he sought to downplay his remark saying he was emotional at that time and it was not a CM’s order. Kumaraswamy said the killers, who have come out on bail two days ago and killed JD(S) leader Prakash, were the reason for two murders and they are misusing bail.

Karnataka BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa on Tuesday termed Kumaraswamy’s remarks as irresponsible and nonsense. He said if a CM speaks like this what will happen to the law and order situation in the state, Yeddyurappa questioned.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More