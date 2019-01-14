A massive fire broke out at a camp site in the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj which is believed to have engulfed several tents. No reports of injuries or casualties have come in so far. According to reports, a cylinder blast that took place in a tent camp set up by the Digambar Akhada in Sector 16 of Prayagraj caused the fire.

A massive fire broke out at a camp site in the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday charring several tents and triggering panic among the authorities a day before the fair is officially slated to begin. No reports of injuries or casualties have come in so far. According to reports, a cylinder blast that took place in a tent camp set up by the Digambar Akhada in Sector 16 of Prayagraj caused the fire.

After the cylinder blast, the fire fighting team swiftly moved and brought the situation under control. Visuals from the site showed charred car, debris and black smoke all around the camp site.

SP Security, #KumbhMela, Prayagraj: Fire has been contained and the area is being cleared now. There has been no loss of life or injuries. pic.twitter.com/jXo9S4wetX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2019

Fire breaking out a day before the Mela starts goes against the Yogi Adityanath’s narrative of preparedness at the fair that will witness up to 150 million people, including foreigners who will bathe at the Sangam or the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the Saraswati.

According to reports, the Uttar Pradesh police have set up temporary bridges, 600 mass kitchens and more than 100,000 portable toilets in a pop-up city at the Sangam. There are luxury tents as well, set up closer to the bank of the rivers, which will cost around Rs 32,000 per night.

The Ardh Kumbh Mela has come at a time when BJP has lost 3 crucial Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Uttar Pradesh, that sends the maximum number of MPs-80, has come under the radar after the competitors turned friends SP and BSP announced a united front to take on the Yogi-Modi juggernaut.

