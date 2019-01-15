Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj: According to the Prayagran Mela Authority, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the vanished Saraswati — dubbed as Sangam — is expected to be visited by over 1.2 crore devotees on the first day to bathe in sacred rivers for the Kumbh Mela. The organisers are expecting over 100 million devotees arriving Prayagraj Mela to take part in the events which will continue for the next 48 days.

Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj: The 49-day long Prayagraj Mela finally commenced on Tuesday witnessing the shahi snan or the holy dip by sadhus from 13 Akhadas early in the morning. According to the Prayagran Mela Authority, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the vanished Saraswati — dubbed as Sangam — is expected to be visited by over 1.2 crore devotees on the first day to bathe in sacred rivers for the Kumbh Mela. The organisers are expecting over 100 million devotees arriving Prayagraj Mela to take part in the events which will continue for the next 48 days.

According to Hindu mythology, Sangam is one of the most sacred places for Hindus and bathing there during the Kumbh or the 49-day event helps cleanse body and soul and puts an end to the never-ending cycle of birth and death i.e. brings salvation.

Reports said that Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has put every possible effort to make Kumbh Mela success. over 20,000 police personnel, paramilitary forces and other security officers have been deployed in the Kumbh Mela area and other parts of the city to make sure that the events continue in a regular manner without any interruptions.

The UP government has also made efforts to make 2019 Kumbh Mela, a cleaner one as over one lakh toilets had been installed in the periphery of 3,200 hectares of Kumbh Mela. Besides this, 17,000 dustbins have been placed at different places and over 25,000 sanitation staff will be present in the area to maintain cleanliness.

A couple of days ago, the Kumbh Mela management came into action after a fire broke out in the tent which turned six tents and some property into ashes. No injuries were reported, however, two vehicles were also damaged. The reports said that it was an LPG leakage that led to the fire.

