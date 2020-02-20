Kumkum Bhagya 20 February 2020 Preview: In Tonight's episode of Kumkum Bhagya Pragya feels emotional after seeing Abhi singing in the hall. Meanwhile, Prachi and Ranbir are in their private space Rhea is hidden in the bathroom of the same room , Read below to know if they find out Rhea

Kumkum Bhagya 20 February 2020 Preview: In the latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya Serial, the lead Pragya is shown emotional after hearing songs from Abhi at the engagement party, while Parchi and Ranbir have hidden their identity with the help of a mask to sneak into the engagement. Rhea is seen happy with Maya’s helping attitude and standing along with her in their plan, Rhea in return gifts diamond necklace to her. Vikram and Abhi got the information about Maya’s engagement with the exact venue. In between the search for Maya, Ranbir and Prachi are requested to join the dance group as they were having masks. Dance with Ranbir arouses Prachi’s soft corner for him. Soon after the dance, they head towards Maya’s room where Rhea and Maya hide in the bathroom.

In tonight’s episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya, after paying heed to Abhi’s song runs towards the main hall and burst with emotion. Rhea notices Pragya’s tears wondering the reason behind the tears in her eyes. Ranbir and Prachi continue to stay in Maya’s room where Rhea is hidden in the bathroom. Ranbir and Prachi are trying to make the moment romantic by getting close to each other. To know if Ranbir and Prachi will find Rhea hidden in the bathroom read the daily updates.

Read More: Taapsee Pannu to star opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin in her next film titled Loop Lapeta, a Hindi remake of Run Lola Run

Also Read: Jhulan Goswami Biopic: Anushka Sharma to announce a biopic on a former captain of India national women’s cricket team

Also Read: Student of the Year 3: Completely baseless remarks on making stop spreading such fake news says Karan Johar

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App