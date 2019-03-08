The most apparent reason of Kummanam's resignation seems to be 2019 Lok Sabha polls, report sources. The BJP leadership in Kerala has been no smooth sailing and Kummanam's much anticipated candidature against Tharoor seems like a major vote-bank move by the party. Kummanam had given a close competition to both Congress and CPM candidates in the last Assembly elections from Vattiyoorkavu searm which is also part of Thiruvananthapuram seat

Kummaman Rajasekharan resigns as Mizoram governor: Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan resigned from the post on Friday leading many to speculate about his candidature against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram constituency. Although no official announcement has been made so far, however if it happens Rajasekharan will be contesting against Tharoor for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted former Kerala BJP chief’s resignation for the post of governor from Mizoram. Following Rajasekharan’s resignation, Jagdish Mukhi has been appointed as the new governor of Mizoram.

S Tharoor on reports that ex-Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan will contest against him:Not seeing this as fight against individual rather against party. As far as Mr Rajasekharan is concerned,he's been kind enough to come to my son's wedding reception,no personal bitterness pic.twitter.com/J6BiFsGjau — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2019

The most apparent reason of Kummanam’s resignation seems to be 2019 Lok Sabha polls, report sources. The BJP leadership in Kerala has been no smooth sailing and Kummanam’s much anticipated candidature against Tharoor seems like a major votebank move by the party. Kummanam had given a close competition to both Congress and CPM candidates in the last Assembly elections from Vattiyoorkavu seat which is also part of Thiruvananthapuram seat. On Kummanam’s resignation, not so surprised Tharoor said, “Not seeing this as fight against individual rather against party. As far as Mr Rajasekharan is concerned,he’s been kind enough to come to my son’s wedding reception,no personal bitterness”, reported ANI.

Rajasekharan’s tenure as Mizoram governor wasn’t more than 10 months old. The man was removed as Kerala’s BJP president before the Chengannur by-election, though his elimination had come as a shock to many in the party. Against Congress, he managed to mangle 40,000 votes single-handedly though Congress won by a margin of over 7000 votes.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More