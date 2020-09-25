In India, where crimes against women are rampant, an engineer turned human rights activist and author stands at guard to give voice to victimized women all across the country and abroad as well. Kundan Srivastava is the saviour that every woman who has been wronged needs to get justice.

Every 15 minutes a rape is recorded, every five minutes an incident of domestic violence is reported, every 69 minutes a bride is killed for dowry and every year hundreds of thousands of women get abortions and Newborn girls are killed, due to which they are encouraged. Sex ratio Girls and women also have to contend with lifelong discrimination, prejudice, violence and neglect.

In an environment like that, 29-year-old Kundan Srivastava knows he sticks out like a sore thumb, but he has some questions that are reasonable enough: “Are women safe in our society? Aren’t they human being?”

Kundan was inspired by Dalai Lama’s message stating the importance of love and compassion. His burning desire and passion for social justice led to his kidnapping in 2004. After seven days of ordeal, he finally managed to escape while enduring a gunshot on his leg. However, this didn’t stop this courageous man to fight for justice and equality.

In 2016, Kundan Srivastava stood up for 70-year-old Rajrani Jain who was brutally assaulted by her daughter-in-law Sangeeta Jain by doing a sting operation. Her husband Sandeep Jain recorded a video as suggested by Mr. Srivastava. The husband himself also suspected his wife of assaulting his parents since quite some time.

When asked about the incident, the elderly woman, Rajrani Jain said that her daughter-in-law started slapping her abruptly on the day the incident happen. She dragged the old woman from the bed and hit her head with a brick. Not only this, her daughter-in-law also tried to give an electric shock to her via a water heating rod.

Sangeeta also harassed her husband with false marital rape and dowry harassment cases. Kundan criticized the police for not taking any appropriate and timely action.

Sangeeta Jain was later arrested in the evening. She was the first woman who was arrested in the early morning after Akhilesh Yadav took interest in this case after the Kundan’s voice.

This young human rights activist has been fighting against such injustice for over 10 years. He believes that one must always stand against crime and injustice and just coffee table discussions would not change the situation.

In another case that happened in 2016, Nand Kishore was arrested and sent to Tihar Jail for assaulting his own 70-year old mother, Rajindari Devi after Kundan Srivastava filed a complaint.

A neighbour of Rajindari Devi saw Kishore beating his mother and made a video of it. The neighbour filed a complaint against Kishore at the police station but he along with some local residents pressurized him to withdraw the complaint.

Srivastava filed another complaint to take the matter further. After the authorities came to know about this incident, she was sent to Delhi’s GTB hospital for treatment. Based on Srivastava’s complaint, Nand Kishore was booked under sections 323, 341 and 352 for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and assault.

Another incident in 2017 brought Kundan Srivastava into the limelight when he stood up for an American woman of Indian origin. This woman in question was being harassed and racially abused by an American man who called her some rude names and insulted her to leave the place while she was commuting via train.

The incident occurred on February 23, 2017. Ekta Desai, a New York resident, was travelling via train, when this African-American individual starts harassing her. She then started making video which made the man visibly angry.

His abusive rant contained words like “Black Power” and “Freedom of speech.” He was using foul language and asking her to “get out of here.” Desai uploaded the video on social media saying that she and the man were on the same compartment of the train with 100 other passengers.

She was listening to music on her headphones as usual and all of a sudden she found him yelling at her. Desai also said that she did not react to this man’s verbal abuse and pretended not to hear him.

Even though there was no reaction from Desai, the man continued abusing her, demanding to know why she was recording him. The video went viral after taken it by Srivastava’s platform “The Voice Raiser” and in no time it had thousands of views.

On social media, several natives expressed their sympathy and extended their support. Desai also filed a police report but they allegedly told her that the man was mentally unstable. They also asked her to exercise caution.

After this, Desai got in touch with Kundan Srivastava, The Voice Raiser’s founder and noted human rights activist. Mr. Srivastava immediately raised his voice and demanded the US government to take suitable action against the man who misbehaved with the woman.

Kundan believes that women must always be respected, and people must not be silent spectators whenever any such incident happens. He opines that person has no right to slut-shame a woman and need to follow the civic rules.

This incident was preceded by the killing of Srinivas Kuchibhotla in a Kansas bar, who was shot by Adam Purinton, a US Navy veteran. The shooting created a stir in the Indian-American community.

In recent months, Srivastava has been speaking out against rape, domestic violence and elderly abuse cases. After the December 2012 gang rape of a young woman on a bus in the Indian capital, Delhi, and her subsequent death, India introduced Section 376, a tough new anti-rape law and strong laws in favor of women. Since then, there has been a surge in the registration of rape cases.

Srivastava, too, has often taken to social media to speak up for crime against women, human rights, attracting a severe backlash – he regularly gets trolled on social media, feminists and defenders accuse him of bias. But Srivastava remains unfazed. I want justice for everyone, regardless of their gender. My work is not for women. My work is against injustice.”

India certainly needs more activists like Kundan Srivastava who have the courage to stand up for what is right and give voice to those who have been silenced.