Reports suggest that following Kupwara encounter broke out at around 2:45 PM in the forest area of Halmatpora, Arampora villages in Jammu and Kashmir. The area where encounter broke out is said to be the place where major infiltrations take place. The Army operations which were launched yesterday continued for hours as the forces believed that at least two more terrorists were hiding in the area. Talking to ET, the investigating police officer said, “As of now reports suggest that five militants had infiltrated recently and two militants had gone to receive them.” The area where the incident took place is almost six kilometres from main Halmatpora village in the forests in Jammu and Kashmir.

#JammuAndKashmir: Search operation in Kupwara's Halmatpora underway. Four terrorists were killed during an encounter last night. (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/kHiNEyPuzF — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2018

Earlier, almost three militants were killed in an encounter that took place on the outskirts of Srinagar on the intervening night of March 15 and 16. During investigations, it was found that two f the killed militants were Kashmiri while one of them was a Pakistani. Reports suggest that the security personnel who was injured in the Kupwara encounter belonged to Special Operations Group (SOG). The following encounter was resumed on Wednesday morning as it was suspended on Tuesday following darkness.

