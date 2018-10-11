An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in Kupwara district's Handwara since early morning. Security forces have launched search operations after inputs of the presence of terrorists in the area. Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped.

An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in Kupwara district’s Handwara since early morning. Security forces have launched cordon and search operations after inputs of the presence of terrorists in the area. Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped. As a precautionary measure, internet services have been suspended in the area. All educational institutes including schools and colleges will remain closed in the district, SSP Handwara said.

In September, two terrorists were killed in an early morning encounter between forces and militants in Galoora village of Handwara in North Kashmir. In the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir local body polls which held on October 10, Kupwara district saw a very low voting percentage, similar to other districts of Kashmir. According to official figures, Kupwara district witnessed 5.1% voting till 4:00pm.

On the other hand, Jammu recorded impressive turnout with above 70% district in every district including Udhampur, Kathua. Earlier, terrorists had killed two National Conference workers and threatened others against participating in the polls.

Two main regional parties – Farooq Abdullah’s National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party are not participating in local body polls over Article 35A controversy, which grants special status to citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. Article 35A is facing a legal challenge in Supreme Court. This a developing story. More details are awaited.

