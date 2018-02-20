While law enforcement authorities continue to hammer down hard on business tycoon Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi, another whistleblower and client of Gitanjali Jewels had spoken to NewsX revealing how they were promised of bigger profit margins, promotional activities but nothing ever happened. Speaking to NewsX, the whistleblower also said they were selling their assets to pay back to banks.

Another franchise in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh has been looted by Mehul Choksi. Assured with minimum guarantee amount as no returns, but no turnover reflected in two financial years now they are paying to customers by selling their properties and assets. All units have been shut-down, employees have been abandoned, a civil suit has been filed against in Bombay High Court against Mehul Choksi and now over 100 families are struggling for their lives. Speaking on the issue to NewsX, one of the clients of Geetanjali Jewels Ravi Gupta said that the company never raise their problems, issues, supplies and that they never reconcile their account but meanwhile planned to cheat them. We were forced to file an FIR against Mehul Choksi.

Speaking exclusively to NewsX, Ravi Gupta said they submitted all the requirements to Geetanjali … but there was no response. They kept postponing, they promised us to get a good margin, good promotional activities but it never happened. The whole exercise continued for more than 2 financial years, we repeatedly tried to approach the management but they never cooperated. Every day one manager will come into the picture, he will listen to your problem and try to understand and then he will get out of the picture.

Responding to whether they approached any higher or government authority, Ravi Gupta said, “We didn’t even try to approach any government authority as ours was a partnership firm and we cannot take single opinion … we were forced to sell some of the assets to be able to give back to banks.”

At a time when whistleblowers continue to break their silence and revealing their ordeal how they have been duped by Mehul Choksi, law enforcement agencies including Enforcement Directorate, CBI continue to attach Mehul Choksi’s assets and proceed with their investigations to bring them to book. Previously, the enforcement directorate had asked Mehul Choksi and diamond tycoon Nirav Modi to appear before its Mumbai office on February 21.

