The Haryana government is facing the heat after a class X 15-year-old girl was brutally gang-raped and murdered in a village in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district. Following this brutal and shameful incident, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said, “Such incidents are unfortunate. We’ll take strict action and tie up all loose ends. We have made changes in the police administration and transferred a few officers. I appeal political parties to not politicise the issue. We started ‘Dial 100 Project’, will also begin ‘1090 Project’ so women in danger can immediately contact police. We’ll look into matters, take help of counselling or legal action as the need be. We’ve set up special courts for speedy trials of such cases.”

In a shocking incident and a concern for security for women in the state, a 15-year-old school girl had died after she was brutally gang-raped, with injuries to her private parts and some of her vital organs ruptured near Kurukshetra district. Speaking on the matter to a leading daily, a police official said that the body had many injury marks, the private parts were mutilated and there were a lot of internal injuries. Signs of sexual assault were visible and looks like three-four people were responsible.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police was shocked after they recovered the body of a 19-year-old youth who was until now the prime suspect in the rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl in Kurukshetra district. On Wednesday, the police said that the body of Gulshan, who was considered the prime suspect in the killing of the class X student, was found on Tuesday night from the Bhakra irrigation canal near Jyotisar in Kurukshetra district.

Meanwhile, addressing the media in one of the rape case held in the state as local people create pressure on the government to nab the culprits, ADGP Ambala Range RC Mishra on Wednesday said, “On suspected accused of Jind rape and murder case found dead in Kurukshetra, We’re investigating and scanning all CCTV cameras in the area. All people related to the case are being interrogated. After we receive FSL report, we can make a further comment.”