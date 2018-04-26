A school van collided with a train on Thursday morning and 13 students died in a tragic accident in Kushinagar. The local residents have admitted the injured students to the nearest hospital for the first aid treatment. The accident happened at an unmanned crossing in Kushinagar. The principal of Divine Public School has been detained by the police.

On Thursday morning, a tragic accident took place when a school van carrying 18 students collided with a speeding train at an unmanned railway crossing in Kushinagar. The collision leads to the death of 13 students on the spot. As per reports, the injured students were taken to the nearest hospital by the bystanders and later referred to the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur for treatment. The incident took place today morning around 8 am when 18 students on board were going to the school. ANI tweeted regarding the detaining of Principal, “The principal of Divine Public School has been detained by the police. 13 children who were killed in the accident were students of this school. The vehicle carrying them collided with a train at an unmanned crossing,” ANI tweeted. We were given orders to conduct preliminary inquiry. People from Education Dept, Transport Dept, Principal of the school & other concerned people were called for interrogation. We’ve submitted detailed report, said Anil Kumar, the Commissioner of Gorakhpur division.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences on the tragic accident in which 13 children were killed. The CM declared an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased. Sources have reported that the driver was using earphones while driving the school vehicle and was unable to hear the train leading to the accident. after hearing about the causalities and number of students lost their lives. The UP CM has ordered immediate suspension of Basic Education Officer, Block Education Officers of Kushinagar&Dudhi. CM also ordered for suspension of Road Transport Officer, Passenger Tax Officer, also ordered to register FIR against principal of the school.

CM Yogi Adityanath visited BRD Medical College where the treatment of 4 children and driver of the van, which collided with a train at an unmanned crossing in Kushinagar, is underway. The accident claimed the lives of 13 children. Not only UP CM but UP Cabinet Minister Surya Pratap Shahi also visited the site of accident in which 13 school students died after collision between a school van and train, in Kushinagar. 4 students & the driver of the van injured and admitted to hospital.

