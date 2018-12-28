RLSP leader Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha joins JDU: Rashtriya Lok Samta Party vice-president Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha has joined the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United. He joined the JDU in presence of its state president Bashistha Narain Singh.

RLSP leader Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha joins JDU: Rashtriya Lok Samta Party vice-president Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha has joined the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United. He joined the JDU in presence of its state president Bashistha Narain Singh. He was reportedly not happy with the top leadership of RLSP. Ahead of crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it is seen as a big blow for RLSP and its president Upendra Kushwaha who recently joined the hands with mahagathbandhan in Bihar. Congress and RJD are part of the grand alliance in Bihar.

Kushwaha had said he was being sidelined by the big partners – Bharatiya Janta Party and Janata Dal-United – in the National Democratic Alliance.

After joining the party, he heaped the praise on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying that Bihar has reached new heights of development under his leadership. This comes days after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) sealed its seat-sharing pact in Bihar for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Both BJP and JDU will contest on the equal number of seats, 17 each while Ram Vilas Paswan’s LJP will field candidates on remaining seats. There are 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

