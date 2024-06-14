Kuwait Fire: 45-Year-Old Angad Gupta Among Those Who Lost Life In The Massive Mangaf City Fire

Angad Gupta, a 45-year-old resident of Gorakhpur, tragically lost his life in the devastating fire that swept through a building in Kuwait’s Mangaf city. Angad, who had been living and working in Kuwait for the past eight years, left behind a grieving family that now struggles to come to terms with their loss.

Angad used to work as a cashier in a mall in the Mangaf city. Having lived in Kuwait for about eight years, he had made his mark as a dedicated and a hard working person at his work place. he used to work two shifts in a day but was removed from his workplace along with several others Just 15 days before the tragedy. However, despite this setback, he was quick to secure another job at the same mall with the NBTC group.

On June 11, just one day before the tragic fire, Angad had spoken to his wife, Rita Gupta, and their three children, who now face a future without their father’s guidance. His eldest daughter, 22-year-old Anshika, has completed her Bachelor of Science in Education (BSE). His son, Ashutosh, 19, is currently pursuing his BSE, following in his sister’s academic footsteps. The youngest, Sumit, is just nine years old.

While recounting the details of Angad’s departure for the foreign country, Rita told Newsx that Angad used to come to visit them often. She recalled that when he had come to visit them in november last year, he had spent a lot of time with their children, taking them for outings. He did not engage in any kind of work and all focused on spending quality time with the family for as long as he was at home. “I had last spoken to him on Tuesday at 10:30 in the morning. He was asking about the children’s studies. He spoke to all three of the children and he was talking about building a roof for the house.”

She added that she had never imagined that, that conversation would be the last time she will ever be able to speak to him.

The news of Angad’s death has left his family and the community in shock. His wife, Rita, shared the difficulties Angad faced in his final days, including the abrupt job change. She spoke about how he had last visited the family in November 2023.

