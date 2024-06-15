Kuwait Fire: Praveen Madhav Singh, One Among The 45 Indians To Lose Their Life In Mangaf City Fire | NewsX Exclusive

Praveen Madhav Singh is one among the 45 individuals who lost their life to the massive fire that took place in Kuwait’s Mangaf city. An engineer by profession, Praveen Singh was 36-years-old when he died. The young engineer belonged to the Karhia Village in Mirzapur, however, his family had shifted to Varanasi two years ago where he was survived by his two daughters, Manisha, 8 years-old and Janvi, who was born just the previous year in 2023.

Singh had completed his B.Tech degree from Rourkela. He had been living in the country for the last nine and a half years and was a coordinator in the admindepartment at a company called NBTC in Kuwait.

The last time when Praveen had spoken to his family was on June 11, which was just a day before the massive fire broke out in the building in Kuwait. The news of the fire had come as a shock to his family and they had tried contacting him immediately after they heard of the incident, however, there was no response from his end.

The family came to know of Praveen’s tragic demise when they tried reaching out to the other people who had been living with him in the foreign country. As soon as they heard of Singh’s death

In an exclusive with NewsX, Praveen’s elder brother recounted how the family found about their son’s death in the fire breakout. he stated, “We have people there who we know, we found out about his demise through them. When they told us that an incident like this had happened, we suspected his presence at the place of the incident, however, it was not confirmed. Later we were given the confirmation by the concerned authorities as well.” He added that the authorities from the Indian Government have completely supported and aided them in the process of bringing back the mortal remains of their beloved family member, Praveen Madhav Singh.

The family had last met their deceased son two months ago when he had gone to Varanasi to visit them.

