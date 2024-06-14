Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians off To Kochi

In the tragic incident that occured in Kuwait, where 45 Indians were killed in a tragic fire, a special Indian Air Force aircraft carrying the mortal remains of the Indians are off for Kochi.

“A special IAF aircraft carrying mortal remains of 45 Indian victims in the fire incident in Kuwait has taken off for Kochi,” the Indian embassy wrote on X.

“MoS @KVSinghMPGonda, who coordinated with Kuwaiti authorities ensuring swift repatriation, is onboard the aircraft,” it added.

A special IAF aircraft carrying mortal remains of 45 Indian victims in the fire incident in Kuwait has taken off for Kochi. MoS @KVSinghMPGonda, who coordinated with Kuwaiti authorities ensuring swift repatriation, is onboard the aircraft pic.twitter.com/091hBNWzLL — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) June 13, 2024

The 45 Indians

Tamil Nadu : 7

Andhra Pradesh: 3

Bihar: 1

Maharashtra: 1

Odisha: 1

Karnataka: 1

UP: 1

Jharkhand: 1

Haryana: 1

Punjab: 1

West Bengal: 1

Kerala: 23

Kuwaiti authorities are working tirelessly to investigate the cause of the fire and provide support to the affected families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his deepest condolences and assured all possible assistance to those impacted by the tragedy.

Minister of State for External Affairs of India, Kirti Vardhan Singh on June 13, visited hospitals in Kuwait, where he interacted with Indian nationals undergoing treatment following the tragic fire incident in Mangaf.

His visits underscored India’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of its citizens abroad and highlighted the importance of international cooperation during times of crisis.

