The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday hit out at the Centre and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal after the latter denied permission to four Chief Minister including West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, Karnataka’s HD Kumaraswamy, Kerala’s P Viajayan and Andhra Pradesh’s N Chandrababu Naidu to meet Arvind Kejriwal, who is on a sit-in protest at L-G’s office, demanding for Delhi’s statehood and asking the Centre to instruct IAS officers to return to work. Taking it to Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party said, “How can PMO stop chief ministers of other states to meet Arvind Kejriwal. Is this undeclared emergency in Delhi?”

Further lashing out at the Centre, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “We live in a democracy. Can PM deny CMs of other states to meet CM of another state? Raj Niwas is no one’s personal property. It belongs to the people of India. I don’t think LG can take such a decision on his own. Obviously, PMO has directed him to refuse permission. Just like IAS strike is being done at PMO’s instance.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is in Delhi to attend Niti Ayog meeting, had extended her support to Arvind Kejriwal, who has been demanding statehood for Delhi ever since his government came to power in Delhi.

Mamata Banerjee said that the L-G should intervene in the matter and find out a solution to the problem put up by the elected Chief Minister of Delhi.

Meanwhile, after L-G denied to allow Mamata Banerjee to meet Arvind Kejriwal, who is protesting against the Centre, chief ministers of four states including her, Andhra Pradesh’s N Chandrababu Naidu, P Vijayan and Karnataka’s Kumaraswamy took the decision to meet Kejriwal. However, the four chief ministers reached Arvind Kejriwal’s residence and met his family.

The four Chief Ministers again wrote to L-G Anil Baijal, seeking permission to meet Arvind Kejriwal, but it was denied again. Following this development, they held a press conference and asked the PM to intervene.

