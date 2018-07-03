The Supreme Court will deliver the crucial verdict in the power struggle between Delhi Delhi Chief Minister and Lt Governor tomorrow. In November 2017, a 5-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had reserved the verdict.

The Supreme court reopened on June 2 with crucial cases like the power struggle between Delhi Chief Minister and Lt Governor on the table, the verdict in the case is expected soon. In November 2017, a 5-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court headed by CJI Depak Mishra heard pleas on who enjoys supremacy over the administration of Delhi, but the verdict was reserved on 6 December, and over 6 months have passed since without a verdict.

Updating….

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More