Labourer Shot By Terrorists In Pulwama: Third Attack In A Week

A labourer from Uttar Pradesh was shot and injured by terrorists on Thursday in the Tral area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The victim, identified as Shubam Kumar from Bijnore, sustained a gunshot wound to the arm when the attackers opened fire at him in Batagund village, according to police reports.

Kumar was promptly rushed to a hospital for treatment, where his condition is reported to be stable.

This incident marks the third attack on non-local labourers in Kashmir within the past week. On Sunday, six non-local labourers, along with a local doctor, were killed in a terrorist attack at a construction site in Ganderbal district. In that attack, two terrorists, armed with an American-made M4 carbine and an AK-47, were captured on CCTV footage spending seven minutes at a workers’ camp in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, where seven individuals lost their lives on October 20.

The deceased were employed by APCO Infratech, a company involved in the construction of the Z-Morh tunnel on the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway. The attack occurred around 7:25 PM on October 20, when some employees were in the dining area, while others were heading for dinner. The camp is situated just below an approach road to the tunnel, bordered by barren mountains on one side and the Srinagar-Leh national highway on the other.

The Ganderbal attack was the deadliest on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir since a tragic incident on June 9, when nine pilgrims were killed after their bus plunged into a valley under gunfire from terrorists.

Earlier, on October 18, a labourer named Ashok Kumar Chavan from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district. His bullet-ridden body was recovered from the Wachi area of Zainpora, with police reporting four bullet marks on Chavan’s body. This killing was noted as the first targeted attack on civilians in the Valley since the civilian government, led by Omar Abdullah, took charge in Jammu and Kashmir on October 16.

