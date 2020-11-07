India said on Friday that it will continue to maintain a dialogue with China to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution to the current situation along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. India and China have been locked in a standoff along the LAC for the past six months.

India said on Friday that it will continue to maintain a dialogue with China to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution to the current situation along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Friday that the two sides continue to maintain communication at the military and diplomatic levels to achieve complete disengagement along the LAC.

“As conveyed earlier, both sides continue to maintain close communication at the military and diplomatic levels to achieve complete disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC),” he said. “The two sides are guided by the leaders’ consensus to jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity in the border areas. We will continue to maintain the dialogue with the Chinese side to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution to the current situation along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh,” he added.

India and China on Friday held their eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks in Chushul in Eastern Ladakh to address the ongoing military standoff on the Line of Actual there. The Indian side was led by 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General PGK Menon.

India and China have been locked in a standoff along the LAC for the past six months. While China began amassing massive military strength along the LAC, India responded with a befitting build-up. On August 29-30, India occupied heights along the northern and southern bank of the Pangong Lake which includes dominating positions overlooking the Chinese military deployed in that area.

The Chinese have been asking India to withdraw troops and tanks first from the southern bank but India has been asking for a discussion and disengagement from all the friction points. (ANI)