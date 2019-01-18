At least 10 people were trapped after an avalanche hit the area in early hours of Friday. Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council said four bodies have been recovered so far. The local authorities are in regular touch with Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Dr Jitendra Singh about the rescue operations being conducted.

Ladakh avalanche: At least five people were killed on Friday in an avalanche in Khardung La in Ladakh, an official said. Five people are still feared trapped under the snow and the rescue operations by Army, state police, and State Disaster Response Force is underway. At least 10 people were trapped after an avalanche hit the area in early hours of Friday. Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council said four bodies have been recovered so far. The local authorities are in regular touch with Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Dr Jitendra Singh about the rescue operations being conducted. The incident took place when the civilians were digging snow in the area. Meanwhile, the meteorological department has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Kashmir, starting January 19.

Jammu & Kashmir: 5 bodies recovered, 5 people are missing after 10 people were trapped under snow after an avalanche occurred in Khardung La, Ladakh, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Z0pGxxg6kY — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2019

The weather department in its bulletin said the cold wave in the region is because of the western disturbance condition developing over the region.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted about the tragic deaths of 4 persons after an avalanche buried an SUV at Khardung La pass in Ladakh. The National Conference leader said the tragic incident highlights how important tunnels are under strategically important passes.

On Thursday, an avalanche warning was issued for nine districts – Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kargil and Leh – for the Kashmir division. Several parts of the Kashmir Valley witnessed heavy snowfall on Thursday, with summer capital Srinagar receiving 5.4 mm of snow.

