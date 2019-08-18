Ladakh BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal in an interview to PTI blamed Congress for lack of development in Ladakh. The region has been separated from Jammu and Kashmir and has been bifurcated into a separate union territory.

Ladakh BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Sunday told PTI that the region could not progress much under the Congress rule. He said China managed to capture Ladakh up to Demchok sector because it never got a place in Congress’s defence policies.

Bringing in India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, Namgyal said Nehru’s inch by inch forward policy towards China became a backward policy due to which Chinese troops regularly intruded into the territory and Aksai Chin till date was completely under China.

The first-time parliamentarian supported BJP-led Centre’s decision to bifurcate Ladakh from Jammu and Kashmir and make it a separate union territory. At several occasions Namygyal had slammed Congress for giving step-motherly treatment to Ladakh.

Namygyal recently shot to fame for his impressive speech on Article 370 in Rajya Sabha. He blamed the previous regimes and Jammu and Kashmir government for overlooking Ladakh in the area of development. He held Congress responsible for Kashmir crisis and said Ladakh became collateral damage as a result.

In his Parliament speech, Namgyal had also thanked the then Home Minister Rajnath Singh for ending migration to border villages. Crediting the PM Modi-led government, he said border cities would be secure like other cities with better communication network, schools and hospitals.

The bill related to reorganisation of states was passed in both upper and lower house soon after the Centre abrogated Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. With the reorganisation of states, Ladakh will officially become a union territory on October 31.

In 2018, Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) after the Chinese troops entered the Demchok sector, though Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat later denied intrusion reports.

