Havaldar Sunil Kumar was among the 20 Indian Army personnel, who had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15.

Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. The commanding officer of the Chinese Unit is among those killed, sources confirmed to ANI.

Mancherial district BJP unit on Wednesday paid tribute to Colonel Santosh Babu who lost his life during a violent standoff with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh on June 15. The BJP workers burnt the effigy of China at the Hanuman circle in the town. The protestors were also chanted slogan ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. BJP Mancherial district president E Raghunath appealed all to support the family of the brave heart.

BJP workers also held a held a protest against China at India Gate on Wednesday. The protestors chanted the the slogan, “Bharat mata ki jai, Vande Mataram.” They were also carrying banners that read: “We support the Indian Army!”

The violent clash started on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India had said on Tuesday.

