Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday addressed the Rajya Sabha. Rajnath Singh said that both India and China have mutually reached a consensus of disengagement on North and South banks of Pangong Lake. Assuring that not an inch of land has been ceded, Defence Minister said that China has been made aware that trying to unilaterally change the status quo would not be acceptable.

His statement was scheduled amid the withdrawal of troops from the Indian and Chinese border in Ladakh. The terms of this withdrawal to de-escalate the almost always tense situation at the border were decided in talks amid senior army officers on January 24.

Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson, Chinese Ministry of National Defence said that the Chinese and Indian frontline troops at the southern and northern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake started synchronised and organised disengagement from February 10.

A statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the move was in accordance with the consensus reached by both sides at the 9th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting.

Additionally, sources suggest that India will take actions as per the on-ground movements. The spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry expects India to carry a smooth implementation of disengagement and implement the consensus reached.

