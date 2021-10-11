As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the violence that took place on October 3. Uttar Pradesh police have so far arrested three people including Ashish Mishra, who is the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni.

Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni and accused in Lakhimpur Kheri incident case, was sent to three-day police custody provided that the accused will not be harassed and his lawyer will remain present during interrogation.”Police had demanded a 14-day remand of Ashish. They have got three-day remand from October 12 to 15,” senior prosecution officer SP Yadav told reporters here.

“The police remand with the condition that Ashish Mishra will not be harassed and his lawyer will remain present during interrogation,” Yadav said. Ashish was arrested on October 9 after 12 hours of interrogation by the Crime Branch of Uttar Pradesh police in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident case.

As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the violence that took place on October 3. Uttar Pradesh police have so far arrested three people including Ashish Mishra. SKM, a body of several farmer unions, had issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni’s son-Ashish Mishra, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

Meanwhile, refuting SKM’s allegations, MoS Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the ‘unfortunate incident’. Ashish Mishra also refuted SKM’s allegations and reiterated his absence at the spot where the incident took place.