[Oct 04, 2021 10:11]

Farmers have submitted a complaint against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni and his son Ashish Mishra Teni at Tikunia over Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Sunday. Meanwhile, Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Arvind Chaurasiya said, “I have received a memorandum (from farmers), demanding dismissal of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, registration of FIR based on their complaint, ex gratia payment to kin of the victim and government jobs to the family member of the deceased and judicial probe into the incident.” As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said police.



[Oct 04, 2021 03:38]

Ashish Mishra, son of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, on Sunday said that the allegations against him regarding the Lakhimpur Kheri incident are baseless and that he was not present at the scene of the incident.

Denying the allegations put against him, Ashish Mishra said that he was attending an event at Banbirpur at the time of the incident. “…Some unruly elements attacked our workers, killed 4-5 of them. I was in Banbirpur from 9 am till the end…I have not been at the (incident) spot for two days…It could be that they don’t like me and using politics…,” Ashish Mishra told ANI.

“Allegations against me are completely baseless and I demand judicial inquiry of this matter and culprits should get punished,” he added.

He further alleged, “Our three vehicles went to receive Deputy Chief Minister for an event. On their way, some miscreants pelted stones, set cars on fire, and killed our 3-4 workers by thrashing them with sticks”.

[Oct 03, 2021 22:34]

Following the death of eight people in the Lakhimpur incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident called it unfortunate.

“Chief Minister had expressed grief in the Lakhimpur incident. He called the incident very unfortunate. Uttar Pradesh government will investigate the matter in detail and will take strict actions against the culprits,” reads the state government statement. ADG Law and Order, IG Lucknow Range and Aditional Chief Secretary are present at the spot, the statement added.

[Oct 03, 2021 22:16]

Additional Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur Kheri Arun Kumar Singh confirmed eight deaths including four farmers and four occupants of the vehicle(s) that allegedly ran over the farmers.