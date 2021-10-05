PM Narendra Modi is in Lucknow to inaugurate ‘Azadi@75 – New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape’ Conference-cum-Expo in Lucknow. The PM will lay the foundation stones of several urban projects. The three-day visit to the event comes just two days after the violent incident in Lakhimpur Kheri that left eight people dead. The political reaction to the incident from the opposition has been fierce. Many leaders were detained by UP Police on their way to meet the victim farmers and their families. Priyanka Gandhi was booked earlier today for disturbing the peace in the state, after spending more than 24 hours in detention. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has claimed that he is not being allowed to leave the Lucknow airport, where he arrived to meet Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur. The Uttar Pradesh police also detained a delegation of Punjab ministers and MLAs led by Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa at Saharanpur, on Monday. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slammed BJP for the alleged murder of farmers and termed the incident as “barbaric.”

A new video that has emerged on social media shows a car running over farm law protesters that led to the lynching of 5 people including 3 BJP workers in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri district. The early media reports, citing the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, suggested that the son of MoS Teni, Ashish Mishra Teni, shot dead one of the protesters after ramming him down with his car. The minister refuted the claims saying that his son was not present at the incident site and that his son would not have survived had he been present there. Ashish Mishra Teni in his statement to the media denied the allegations against him. He claimed that he was attending an event organized by his family when the violent incident took place.

In another video that went viral on social media, a man is heard asking the purported driver of the SUV, that ran over the protesters, to confess that he was sent by MoS Ajay Mishra Teni to ram the car into the crowd of protesters. The injured driver, however, refused to admit the same. He was later found dead. Ajay Mishra Teni, in his statement, alleged that the driver was hit by a rock thrown by “anti-social elements” that shattered the car’s windshield and that resulted in him losing control of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the UP administration has announced monetary compensation of Rs. 45 lakhs and a government job for the families of all the dead victims of the violence and Rs. 10 lakh for the injured. The announcement was made by UP ADG(Law & Order) Prashant Kumar during a press conference. Rakesh Tikait was seen sitting beside the top official during the conference. ADG Prashant Kumar also announced that an FIR has been filed on the complaint of the farmers. The UP Police has booked Ashish Teni and other persons under charges including those of murder and criminal conspiracy.

The political reaction to the incident from the opposition has been fierce. Many leaders were detained by UP Police on their way to meet the victim farmers and their families. Priyanka Gandhi was booked earlier today for disturbing the peace in the state, after spending more than 24 hours in Sitapur under detention. The Uttar Pradesh police also detained a delegation of Punjab ministers and MLAs led by Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa at Saharanpur, on Monday. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slammed BJP for the alleged murder of farmers and termed the incident as ‘barbaric.’

The Centre has deployed four Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies in Lakhimpur Kheri on request of the UP administration, to control the law and order situation in the area. According to sources, 500 personnel of the CAPFs will be deployed round the clock in the area to maintain law and order as well as prevent any untoward incident till October 6. Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Mohsin Raza on Tuesday alleged that the Opposition parties wanted to flare up riots in Lakhimpur Kheri in an attempt to create a negative environment.