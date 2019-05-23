Lakshadweep Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Complete list of winners, Vote Count, Vote Share, Winners Name updating live: NCP Mohammed P.P. Faizal, Congress Handullah Sayeed. The 17th Lok Sabha elections in the union territory of Lakshadweep were held in the first phase of polling on April 11, 2019, for its lone seat reserved for the Scheduled Tribes. The Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Mohammed P.P. Faizal is the sitting MP of Lakshadweep.

The 17th Lok Sabha elections in the union territory of Lakshadweep were held in the first phase of polling on April 11, 2019, for its lone seat reserved for the Scheduled Tribes. It is the tiniest Lok Sabha constituency in the country. The Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Mohammed P.P. Faizal is the sitting MP of Lakshadweep. He had defeated his rival veteran Congress leader PM Sayeed’s son Handullah Sayeed with a vote share of 50.2 per cent in the 2014 elections. Hamdulla had won the seat in 2009.

While NCP has re-nominated Mohd.P.P.Faizal for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress has nominated M. Handullah Sayeed and BJP has fielded Abdul Khader. Faizal had defeated Sayeed with a margin of 1,535 votes in the 2014 elections. The voter turnout was 86.61%. Of the 43,239 voters in the 2014 Lakshadweep elections, 24,489 were women.

According to the electoral roll of Lakshadweep, the union territory has a total of 49,922 registered voters. Lakshadweep, which is a cluster of 36 islands in the Laccadive Sea off the south-western coast of India, has been a Congress bastion. PM Sayeed had represented Lakshadweep for 10 consecutive terms from 1967 to 2004. He won Lakshadweep’s first Lok Sabha election in 1967 as an Independent. Lakshadweep’s first MP, though, was Congress’ K. Nalla Koya Thangal, who was appointed by the President. Thangal had served two terms from 1957 to 1967. In 1971, PM Sayeed had won the seat unopposed as a Congress candidate. He was defeated by 71 votes in 2004 by P Pookunhi Koya of the Janata Dal (United).

The 17th Lok Sabha elections were held across the country to select a new government at the centre. The Election Commission (EC) had announced a seven-phase-elections starting from April 11, covering all states and the Union territories. The seventh and the last phase of the elections were held on May 19, 2019. The results of the Lok Sabha elections will be declared on May 23.

