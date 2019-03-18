Lal Krishna Advani not to contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections due to health reasons: Earlier, the BJP had held a meeting to field party veterans L K Advani (91), Murli Manohar Joshi (84), Shanta Kumar (85), Kalraj Mishra (77) and Bhagat Singh Koshyari (77) in the election. Currently, Ninety-one-year-old Advani is the oldest member of the Lok Sabha.

Lal Krishna Advani won’t contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections due to health reasons: Former deputy prime minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani has reportedly decided not to contest in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha Elections due to health reasons, sources said on Monday. Advani called up BJP president Amit Shah personally to express his reluctance. Earlier, the BJP had held a meeting to field party veterans L K Advani (91), Murli Manohar Joshi (84), Shanta Kumar (85), Kalraj Mishra (77) and Bhagat Singh Koshyari (77) in the election. Currently, Ninety-one-year-old Advani is the oldest member of the Lok Sabha.

BJP president Amit Shah had met Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and outgoing speaker Sumitra Mahajan to seek their opinion in this regard as the party faces the ‘age-old’ poll quandary. Advani would have become the oldest MP ever to fight the Lok Sabha elections after Ram Sunder Das of the Janata Dal-United. Ram Sunder Das had won from Hajipur in 2009 at age 88 and ended his stint at the age of 93.

BJP veterans Advani and Joshi didn’t find a place in BJP`s Parliamentary Board but became Marg Darshaks when Amit Shah took charge as the party chief. The Marg Darshak Mandal comprised Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Murli Manohar Joshi and Advani

Advani has an impeccable political career. He has represented the Gandhinagar constituency since 1991 and has won all the last five general elections by big margins.

Advani, who served as the 7th Deputy Prime Minister of India from 2002 to 2004 under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, served as Minister of Home Affairs in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004. He was also a Member of Parliament from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

Similarly, Murli Manohar Joshi, who had won from Kanpur in 2014, was the BJP President between 1991 and 1993. He represented Allahabad and Varanasi in Parliament. In 2014, Joshi was shifted to Kanpur after the BJP decided to field Narendra Modi from Varanasi.

Shanta Kumar, the former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, has been representing Kangra constituency. After being elected from Kangra in 1989 for the first time, there had been no looking back. Kumar was re-elected in the 1998, 1999 and 2014 elections.

