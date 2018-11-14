Lalitpur shocker: According to reports 40-year-old Chheddan Kushwaha, who was in an inebriated state, smashed the faces of Anjali (10), Radhika (7) and Vishakha (4) and then tried to burn their bodies pouring kerosene. The incident took place during the absence of his wife.

In a shocking incident, a man smashed heads of his three daughters with a hammer and tried to burn them in Banpur area in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the ANI reported. According to reports 40-year-old Chheddan Kushwaha, who was in an inebriated state, smashed the faces of Anjali (10), Radhika (7) and Vishakha (4) and then poured kerosene on their bodies to burn them, Lalitpur SP OP Singh said.

The neighbours rushed to the spot after they came to know about the incident. One of the severely injured girls, who was sent to the district hospital, died on her way to the hospital while the other two girls had died on the spot. The incident took place in Veer village of Lalitpur district during the absence of Kushwaha’s wife. The woman had gone to her parent’s place with the other two kids on the occasion of Diwali. The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested accused Kushwaha and ordered a probe into the incident.

In August 2018, an inebriated man reportedly killed his 15-day-old daughter after an argument with his wife in the state’s Kushinagar district.

Similarly, in another incident, a 32-year old man allegedly killed one of his daughters and injured another and shot at his wife after the latter refused to give him money to buy liquor in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district in July 2018.

In July 2010, a father had slit the throats of his three minor daughters in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi district due to abject poverty. Fourty-year-old Ahmad killed his three daughters, aged between 6-14 years, in his house at Kamauli village, about 300 km from Varanasi.

