Lalu Prasad says ready to spend 100 years in jail if his sacrifices bring happiness for poor: Lalu Prasad urged people to save democracy by choosing the right party and candidate, and usher in a new beginning in Bihar politics. He said that the powerful and the communal forces have joined forces against him to defeat him in his battle against injustice.

Lalu Prasad says ready to spend 100 years in jail if his sacrifices bring positive results for poor: In an emotional letter to his supporters from a Ranchi hospital on Wednesday, former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Yadav said that a lot is at stake in the elections, as the poor and the dalits continue to fight their lonely battle against social injustices and unless they vote judiciously they would face more misery and hardships in life. Lalu urged people to save democracy by choosing the right party and candidate, and usher in a new beginning in Bihar politics. He said that the powerful and the communal forces have joined forces against him to defeat him in his battle against injustice, by imprisoning him in false a case, so that they could walk away with an easy victory with him lodged in jail.

He said that his fight against casteism and social discriminations in the society will continue even though he’s lodged in jail. The rich class has always tried to subjugate the poor and the downtrodden, and suppressed their voices whenever they tried to raise objections and resist their ulterior motives, Lalu said. This cunning game is being played to disturb the social and moral fabric of Bihar. In the name of justice, a lot of injustices have been done to poor, he added.

Referring to his struggling days in politics, Lalu said that the powerful and the ruling class never wanted to see a poor farmer’s son become a chief minister of Bihar. He said that he still remembers how a poor man would not look in the eye of the upper caste man, or walk with his head held high as it was construed as a crime at that time. Lalu said that there was also a time when people raised their voices against the oppressive forces in Bihar. A youth movement, inspired by the work of socialist Jayaprakash Narayan, had inspired thousands of people in the state to join forces to fight against the social injustices faced by them, he said, adding that, he too was inspired by the movement.

Lalu said that from time to time leaders like Choudhary Charan Singh, Dr Lohia, Jagdev Babu and V.P. Singh have contributed and strengthened the movement. He said that he knew from the early days that it would not be an easy task to keep up that fight. The ruling class would threaten its opponent with imprisonment, isolation, humiliation, and even smear campaign to disrepute them.

Leaders like Babasaheb Ambedkar and others had also been jailed for their fight against social injustices. However, the torch that they left behind is today glowing brighter than ever before and would continue to glow and encourage more people to join the fight against the fascists forces.

He lamented that for the first time in 44 years of his political career that he’s away from the election battlefield and not being able to share his future vision with his supporters. Concluding his letter, Lalu asked people to vote wisely as one wrong move would put them years behind. He said that he derives his moral courage from his desire to rid the society of social injustices. Asking them not to worry, he said that his sacrifices would not go in vain but would only help them to stand stronger. he said that he’s ready to spend 100 years in jail if the sacrifices bear positive result for poor.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More