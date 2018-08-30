The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday surrendered before the CBI Court in Rachi after his bail extension plea was rejected by the Jharkhand High Court on August 24.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday surrendered before the CBI Court in Rachi after his bail extension plea was rejected by the Jharkhand High Court on August 24.

RJD chief’s lawyers had sought 3 months’ extension of the provisional bail on medical grounds but the court had turned it down. The court had directed Lalu to surrender before August 30 after denying to extend his bail any further in the previous hearing.

Jharkhand: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav reaches CBI Court. He had been ordered to surrender today by Ranchi High Court. #FodderScam pic.twitter.com/v2XbU9BBC5 — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2018

The former Bihar CM was released on 6 weeks’ provisional bail on May 6 by the Jharkhand High Court for medical treatments but was restrained from taking part in any public function, political activity and issuing statements to the media.

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha chief Babu Lal Marandi met Lalu Prasad Yadav in Ranchi. Yadav has been ordered to surrender today by HC in connection with fodder scam pic.twitter.com/b0l9ihuwLN — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2018

Earlier in the day, Lalu Prasad Yadav met Jharkhand Vikas Morcha chief Babu Lal Marandi in Ranchi.

The former Bihar CM was convicted in December 2017 in a fodder scam case. He has also been convicted in 2 other cases in January and March and was awarded 14 years imprisonment. In 2013, he was convicted in the first fodder scam case and sentenced to jail for five years. Since the 2017 conviction, Lalu has been out on bail on medical grounds. Earlier, Lalu’s younger son and Bihar Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Tejashwi Yadav had visited him in the hospital and wished for his father’s recovery.

Since Lalu Prasad was granted bail, he has made several trips to the hospital. Lalu Prasad was first admitted to the hospital on May 23 and was discharged on June 4. Then he was admitted again on June 26 and discharged on July 9. Recently, he was admitted again on August 6 to the Mumbai hospital.

