RJD chief and a convict in three cases of fodder scam, Lalu Prasad Yadav was granted parole on Thursday to attend his elder son Tej Pratap's wedding ceremony. Tej Pratap Yadav is going to marry Aishwarya Rai, daughter of RJD leader Chandrika Rai, on May 12 in Patna. On April 30, Lalu Yadav was shifted back to Ranchi's RMIS after AIIMS discharged him saying that his health has improved significantly.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Chief Minister of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief, was granted parole on Thursday to attend his elder son Tej Pratap’s marriage ceremony. 69-year-old Lalu Prasad, who has been convicted in three cases of fodder scam, is currently undergoing treatment in Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). Lalu Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap is going to marry Aishwarya Rai, daughter of RJD leader Chandrika Rai and granddaughter of former Chief Minister of Bihar Daroga Prasad Rai, on May 12 in Patna. “His parole has been granted for 3 days and the effective date of parole will be depended upon when jail authorities would release him,” IG (Prisons) Harsh Mangla told PTI.

On April 30, Lalu Prasad Yadav was shifted to Ranchi’s RMIS after All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) discharged him saying that his health has improved significantly. However, Lalu Prasad Yadav called it a political vendetta. After his father was referred back to Ranchi’s RMIS, Tejashwi Yadav, younger son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, on Twitter said, “RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav writes to All India Institute of Medical Sciences stating, ‘I don’t want to be shifted back to Ranchi hospital, as that hospital is not properly equipped to treat my ailments.”

The former health minister of Bihar, Tej Pratap got engaged to Aishwarya Rai on April 18 at Hotel Maurya in Patna. On Wednesday, a medical board formed by Ranchi’s hospital given him clean chit to grant parole and said his health condition is stable.

Speaking on it, RMIS superintendent RK Shrivastava said, “Lalu Yadav’s health bulletin clearly reflect that he is completely fine…..he is stable and healthy.” Expressing his happiness on Lalu granted parole, RJD MLA, and party spokesperson Shakti Yadav said, “We are happy that Lalu Prasad Yadav has been granted parole to attend the Tej Pratap’s wedding ceremony.”

