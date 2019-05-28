Lalu Prasad Yadav has warned Rahul Gandhi to be aware of BJP's trap and not resign from the post. According to a report published in The Telegraph, Lalu said withdrawal of Rahul from the post of Congress president will be suicidal.

After senior Congress leaders failed to convince Rahul Gandhi not to resign from the post of Congress President, now Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, raising concern on Rahul’s resignation has said that the step will be suicidal if such a move is acted upon by Rahul. In a report published in The Telegraph, Lalu said Rahul’s decision to quit will not only paralyse Congress but all forces who are fighting against the Sangh Parivar. He said it would set an example of Congress falling into BJP’s trap.

Lalu said replacing Rahul and getting a new leader will also be a matter of great concern for the Narendra Modi- Amit Shah brigade as they will paint the new leader as a puppet remote-controlled by Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. He warned Rahul not to give such an opportunity to his political detractors.

Commenting on Congress’s Lok Sabha election debacle, Lalu said the party should reflect on what went wrong. He said the opposition should admit that the resounding victory of the Narendra Modi-led NDA was a collective failure as it failed to synchronise strategy and actions which resulted in the absence of a national narrative for the public.

On opposition’s failure to give a PM face alternative to the people, Lalu said the opposition could not choose one dulha (groom) for their baraat (wedding procession). He said the opposition failed to project Rahul Gandhi as its PM face

He also said Congress’s manifesto was far better than the BJPs in the context of the issues concerning the nation such as demonetisation, unemployment, farm distress, economic slowdown but it failed because there wasn’t appropriate backing from the disoriented opposition parties that were only eyeing for own survival rather than taking on the BJP head on. Lalu, however, termed the Congress-led UPA’s failure a strategic failure and nothing beyond that.

