RJD MP and eldest among Lalu Prasad Yadav's nine children, Misa Bharati evoked ripples in the Bihar politics after she admitted to the speculations that there are differences between her brothers. However, as the media reports starting surfacing, RJD MP took a U-turn from her stand.

RJD MP and eldest among Lalu Prasad Yadav’s nine children, Misa Bharati evoked ripples in the Bihar politics after she admitted to the speculations that there are differences between her brothers. There have been much speculations that all is not well between Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son and RJD leaders Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. While addressing a gathering of party workers on the outskirts of Patna, Misa Bharti asserted that she accepts that there are differences between her brother but that doesn’t affect the party’s vote-bank. She claimed that the RJD is a big party and there is no shortage of votes. On the other hand, the two brothers were denying all the speculations so far.

However, RJD MP has denied the reports that quoted her admitting differences between Tejashwi and Tej Pratap. Replying to the media reports, she clarified that her statement has been twisted. She added that the comment was not on her family and she was asking the party workers to remain united and forget differences among them. She further claimed that the family is one and there is no difference between anybody.

Meanwhile, the speculations caught heat after jailed Bihar politician, Yadav summoned two of his sons Ranchi and asked them to be united.

ALSO READ: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says BJP, Congress are competing to see who’s more communal over Sabarimala issue

While addressing the gathering, Misa Bharti also said that she could fight like Rani Lakshmibai with those who are ready to fight with her from the front. She raised several eyebrows after claimed that she would not forgive those who will back-stab her. Although she took no names, it seems that she was pointing towards a particular party and some top leaders.

ALSO READ: DRDO employee, woman scientist arrested for leaking BrahMos missile secrets to Pakistan’s ISI

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More