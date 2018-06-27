Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav will now be seen in Bollywood film. He realeased a poster of his film poster on Tiwtter on Wednesday, June 27. Earlier in 2016, Pratap was seen in a Bhojpuri film named Apaharan Udyog in which he played the role of a chief minister.

The newly married son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav will soon be seen in a film, tiled Rudra: The Avatar, reported Indian Express. The breakthrough came through his Twitter handle where he shared the poster of the film. After joining politics, the former health minister is gearing up to enter Hindi cinema who shared the poster of the film on Twitter, in which he wore a pair of classic aviator, which reads ‘coming soon’.

Earlier in 2016, Pratap was seen in a Bhojpuri film named Apaharan Udyog in which he played the role of a chief minister. This is Tej Pratap’s first Hindi film

Pratap in the past hogged headlines for illegal capturing government’s land for building a temple recently, reported outlook. He was accused of building a temple on the encroached land without taking permission from the higher authorities.

Before that, he was accused by the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) of grabbing petrol pump at Anisabad bypass road, Patna.

The controversial leader just got hitched recently. Less popular than his brother, Tejashwi Yadav, Pratap is known for his controversial statements and the involvement in the illegal land acquisition.

He was also in news in the past for saying that he will get Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘skinned’ if his father is by any possible way harmed, his remarks witnessed much condemnation.

