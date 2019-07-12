Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in the Deoghar treasury fodder case. The court has granted him bail on grounds of completion of half jail sentence.

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted bail to former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in the Deoghar treasury fodder scam. The court granted him bail citing that he has completed half the jail term. Although despite the bail, the former Bihar chief minister will remain in jail for Chaibasa and Dumka treasury fodder case. He has been charged a fine of Rs 50,000 and the court has directed him to deposit his passport as well so that he doesn’t leave the country.

Yadav had approached the court seeking bail on grounds of acute health problems and old age. The Supreme Court in April this year had rejected Lalu Prasad’s bail plea after Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposed the bail suspecting that he wanted to pursue political initiatives for Lok Sabha election.

Lalu had applied for bail in the Jharkhand High Court last month as well. In the hearing, CBI was told by the court to submit its reply on Lalu Prasad’s bail plea. Convicted in several fodder scams, he has been sentenced up to 14 years in jail. He is presently admitted to paying ward of Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi for treatment.

The RJD chief is serving a jail sentence in several fodder cases. In April this year, the Supreme Court had rejected his plea in the 950 crore fodder case. A special CBI court had convicted Lalu and another former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra in 2013 in the fodder scam. Besides Lalu and aide, the CBI had also named 16 others out of which 14 were convicted in the same case.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App