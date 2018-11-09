Tej Pratap said that differences between him and her six months wife Aishwarya are irreconcilable. He continued saying that he had mentioned this to his parents before his marriage was solemnised but his calls fell on deaf ears and it is the same case again as nobody at his home is listening to him now. Tej, who is staying in Haridwar currently, went on to add that unless his family agrees with him, he cannot return home.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday reiterated that he will not return home until his family backs his decision to divorce his wife Aishwarya Rai. He also talked about his brother Tejashwi Yadav, whose popularity has increased by multifold in recent times, offering his blessings to him and expecting Tejashwi to become the next chief minister of Bihar. Elsewhere, father Lalu Yadav is reportedly not happy about his son’s decision to seek a divorce and is not keeping well in a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

On May 12, Tej Pratap Yadav had tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai, daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Rai and granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Prasad Rai. However, things turned sour between them soon forcing Tej to file for divorce in the first week of November.

Shifting focus to his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, who had his birthday today, Tej said, “I offer my blessings to Tejashwi. May he become the next chief minister of Bihar. I would be by his side and help him the way Krishna had assisted Arjuna in the battle of Mahabharata.”

According to reports, Lalu Yadav, who is serving a jail sentence in Rs 950-crore fodder scam but being treated for various ailments at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi, is not happy about his elder son’s planned divorce. The father and son met for two hours earlier this week where Lalu tried hard to persuade Tej not to go ahead with the divorce but reportedly, Lalu’s attempts were futile.

